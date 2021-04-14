Turner went 2-for-4 with two double, a run an RBI and a walk during Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Cardinals.

The 27-year-old was 0-for-8 with four strikeouts through the first two games of the series, but he returned to form and was on base three times Wednesday. Turner is 9-for-35 with two home runs, three doubles, five runs, five RBI and one stolen base through nine games this season.