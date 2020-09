Turner went 2-for-5 with a grand slam, seven RBI, two runs scored and a walk in Sunday's 15-5 win over the Mets.

Turner's big day Sunday added an exclamation mark to his terrific 2020 campaign. His third-inning grand slam was his 12th long ball of the season and he later pushed his RBI total to 41 with a two-run single and an RBI walk. The star shortstop finished with a .335/.394/.588 slash line with 31 extra-base hits.