Nationals' Trea Turner: Ejected after three-strikeout day
Turner was ejected in the bottom of the sixth inning of Thursday's game against the Mets for arguing balls and strikes. He finished the day hitless in three at-bats.
Batting out of the sixth spot for the fourth time in seven games this season, Turner struck out in all three of his plate appearances, marking the ninth time in his career he's achieved that dubious distinction. While Turner's low placement in the batting order has been a source of frustration for fantasy owners, the shortstop has more or less met expectations thus far with a .375 on-base percentage, one home run and three stolen bases. Moreover, Turner's outlook could improve in the games to come after Adam Eaton exited early Thursday following an awkward slide into home plate. If Eaton is forced to miss time, Turner would be the top choice to fill in at the top of the lineup.
