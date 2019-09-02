Nationals' Trea Turner: Enduring minor slide at plate

Turner went 1-for-5 with a run scored Sunday in the Nationals' 9-3 win over the Marlins.

Turner didn't exactly capitalize on back-to-back series against two of baseball's weaker teams in the Orioles and Marlins, going a combined 4-for-22 with three runs, an RBI and a stolen base during the five-game slate. Despite the minor slide, Turner's production has generally been on the upswing since the beginning of August, with the shortstop slashing .319/.386/.474 with eight steals over that stretch. He'll remain in the lineup for Monday's series opener versus the Mets, occupying his usual spot atop the order.

