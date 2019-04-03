Nationals' Trea Turner: Exits after HBP

Turner left Tuesday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on what appeared to be his right index finger, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Turner has been on fire at the plate to start the season as he is 5-for-13 with two home runs and four stolen bases through three games. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the hit by pitch isn't helped by the fact it's a fairly chilly evening in Washington.