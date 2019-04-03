Nationals' Trea Turner: Exits after HBP
Turner left Tuesday's game against the Phillies after being hit by a pitch on what appeared to be his right index finger, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Turner has been on fire at the plate to start the season as he is 5-for-13 with two home runs and four stolen bases through three games. The severity of the injury remains unclear, but the hit by pitch isn't helped by the fact it's a fairly chilly evening in Washington.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Smashes pair of homers•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes three bags in opener•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Serving as No. 2 hitter•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swats first spring homer•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Big day from leadoff spot•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Likely to lead off•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 2 MLB Barometer
Whose stock is up and whose is down at this early juncture?
-
FBT Podcast: The next Buehler?
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast talks the key news, injuries and the big potential of Julio...
-
Monday's Winners and Losers
Heath Cummings offers four guys to add and breaks down Monday's Winners and Losers.
-
Andujar, Murphy replacements
Miguel Andujar may be done for the season, but other injuries have already eroded infield depth....
-
Prioritizing the biggest pitcher pickups
As is often the case this time of year, the waiver wire is overrun with intriguing starting...
-
18 things that stood out
Don't overreact to the first few games, but don't ignore them either. Chris Towers gives you...