Nationals' Trea Turner: Expected to return Wednesday
Turner is still dealing with an ingrown toenail but is expected to be back in the lineup Wednesday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
The issue remains minor and should not effect Turner by Opening Day, barring setbacks. The young shortstop is having a solid spring so far, hitting .324/.425/.353 in 14 games.
