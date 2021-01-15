Turner and the Nationals agreed to a one-year, $13 million deal Friday, avoiding arbitration, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
The star shortstop gets a big raise compared to the $7.45 million deal he signed last offseason. It's hard to say that's undeserved, as he's coming off a year in which he hit an excellent .335/.394/.588 with 12 homers and 12 steals over 59 games. Prorated to a standard 162-game season, that translates to 32.4 homers and steals, which would be a full-season low in the latter category for Turner but which would smash his previous career best of 19 homers.