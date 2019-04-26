Nationals' Trea Turner: Given vague official timeline

Turner was given a 4-to-8 week timetable to return from his broken finger by general manager Mike Rizzo on Friday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.

Turner had an estimated 4-to-6 week timetable when he suffered the injury, though nothing had come from the team directly. May 1 will be the end of four weeks, so Turner will be evaluated at that point to determine when he can return. Given the vagueness of Rizzo's estimate, it's possible Turner doesn't return until late May.