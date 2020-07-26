Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run Sunday against the Yankees.

Turner entered the game 0-for-7 on the season, but came through with a nice day at the dish. The highlight came in the third inning, when he took Jonathan Loaisiga deep for his first home run of the campaign. He'll look build on this multi-hit performance as the Nationals square off against the Blue Jays in their second series of the season.

