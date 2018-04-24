Nationals' Trea Turner: Has green light on basepaths
Turner has been given a green light to run whenever he wants by manager Dave Martinez unless he's been specifically told to stay put, Jorge Castillo of The Washington Post reports.
Martinez's faith in his shortstop's ability on the basepaths has been rewarded, as Turner notched his ninth steal in nine attempts during Monday's loss to the Giants. Teammate Michael Taylor is enjoying the same privilege, and between the two of them they've led the Nats to the top of MLB with 27 stolen bases -- six more than the second-place White Sox -- and their overall 84.4 percent success rate also ranks the team among the league leaders. Turner set a career high with 46 steals in 98 games last year, but his current pace would see him shatter that mark.
