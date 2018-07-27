Nationals' Trea Turner: Has productive night

Turner went 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Thursday against the Marlins.

Turner made waves for the wrong reasons earlier in the week after being benched for not running out a bunt attempt. However, he was dialed in Thursday, launching his 13th home run of the season and recording his first multi-hit game since July 6. Despite the strong performance, it is still concerning that Turner has not successfully stolen a base since June 29 and has been caught on each of his last five attempts.