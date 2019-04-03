Nationals' Trea Turner: Heading for X-rays
Turner will undergo X-rays on his finger after being hit by a pitch Tuesday against the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Turner was hit on what appeared to be his right index finger on a bunt attempt during his first at-bat of the game and exited after a brief consultation with the athletic trainer. Wilmer Difo entered the game at shortstop in what is a concerning development for the Nationals.
