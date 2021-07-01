Turner went 4-for-4 with an RBI, two stolen bases and four runs scored while hitting for the cycle during Wednesday's 15-6 win over the Rays. Per Maria Torres of The Athletic, Turner exited in the bottom of the seventh inning because of a jammed left middle finger.

Turner's sixth-inning triple finished off his third career cycle, but the shortstop's historic night wound up being partially spoiled by the finger issue. Manager Davey Martinez said that Turner jammed his left middle finger "pretty good," and that he's considered day-to-day for the time being.