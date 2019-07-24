Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits for cycle

Turner went 4-for-5 with the cycle, including a solo home run, two RBI and two runs in an 11-1 victory against the Rockies on Tuesday.

This was Turner's seventh multi-hit game of July, including third in his last five contests. Four hits also set a new season high for Turner, who hit his second homer of July. Turner is batting .286 with eight home runs, 25 RBI, 42 runs and 20 steals in 255 at-bats this season.