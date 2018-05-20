Nationals' Trea Turner: Hits sixth home run
Turner went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Sunday against the Dodgers.
Turner was the lone source of offense for the Nationals on Sunday, with his sixth home run of the season briefly giving the team a one run lead. It also continued his improved power production, as he has now hit three home runs in his past seven games. However, his stolen base production has declined drastically since the calendar flipped to May, as he is just 1-for-2 on the basepaths this month after swiping 12 bases in April.
