Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 7-5 win over the Padres.

Turner sent a ball deep to left field on the first pitch of the game he saw to give the Nationals an early 1-0 lead. The 28-year-old missed four games due to a jammed finger but did not appear to be bothered by the issue whatsoever. Turner is slashing an outstanding .321/.370/.522 with 15 homers, 39 RBI, 51 runs scored, 18 steals and a 23:67 BB:K over 346 plate appearances and was just named to his first-ever All-Star game ahead of Monday's game.