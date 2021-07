Turner went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run, a triple and four RBI during Monday's 18-1 win over the Marlins.

After cranking out a long ball and a triple in the first two innings, Turner looked on pace to chase after his fourth career cycle. That was as close as he would get, capping off yet another monstrous performance at the plate. The shortstop now has 18 homers and three triples on the season to go with a .319/.370/.531 slash line.