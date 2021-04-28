Turner went 2-for-4 with two home runs in Tuesday's loss against the Blue Jays.
Turner launched two solo shots -- in the first and in the third inning, both off Trent Thornton -- but his contributions weren't enough to lead the Nationals to a win. The star shortstop continues to make an impact at the top of Washington's lineup, as he owns a .896 OPS through 83 plate appearances.
