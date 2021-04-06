Turner is listed on the Nationals' 26-man active roster ahead of Tuesday's season-opening doubleheader with the Braves, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The Nationals were cleared to resume workouts Monday after 11 players in the organization recently went into quarantine due to COVID-19 protocols, but Turner wasn't in attendance for the session. His absence fueled speculation that he might be among the 11 players in quarantine, but his inclusion on the Opening Day roster suggests that he'll be good to go as the Nationals open up their season. Fantasy managers who had been waiting for clarity on Turner's status before including him in weekly lineups can probably activate him with more confidence now.