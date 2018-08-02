Nationals' Trea Turner: Keeps running against Mets

Turner went 1-for-4 with a double, three runs scored and two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Mets.

The off-field furor over his old tweets hasn't impacted Turner's play at all, as the shortstop has gone 12-for-30 (.400) over his last six games with two doubles, a triple, a homer, three RBI, six steals and 10 runs. He now leads the majors with 28 stolen bases, and he'll need to continue surging if the Nats are going to have any chance of making a late push for a playoff spot.