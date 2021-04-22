Turner went 1-for-4 with a stolen base in Wednesday's 1-0 win over the Cardinals.
The shortstop has turned on the afterburners, swiping four bags in the last six games, while also racking up four multi-hit performances in his last eight contests. Turner's hot streak has boosted his slash line on the season to .302/.343/.540 with four homers, five steals, seven runs and eight RBI.
