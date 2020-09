Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run during a 5-3 win over the Mets in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The shortstop kicked off a five-run third inning for the Nats by taking Rick Porcello deep. Turner is putting the finishing touches on another impressive campaign, slashing .333/.391/.579 through 58 games with 11 homers, 12 steals, 34 RBI and 44 runs.