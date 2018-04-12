Nationals' Trea Turner: Leads off Thursday
Turner is leading off Thursday's contest against the Rockies.
With Adam Eaton (ankle) sidelined, Turner will take a turn hitting atop the order. He and Brian Goodwin seem like the logical leadoff candidates while Eaton is out, which could give them greater run-scoring opportunities while hitting ahead of Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper.
