Nationals' Trea Turner: Leads off Thursday

Turner is leading off Thursday's contest against the Rockies.

With Adam Eaton (ankle) sidelined, Turner will take a turn hitting atop the order. He and Brian Goodwin seem like the logical leadoff candidates while Eaton is out, which could give them greater run-scoring opportunities while hitting ahead of Anthony Rendon and Bryce Harper.

