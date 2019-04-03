Nationals' Trea Turner: Move to IL official

The Nationals placed Turner (finger) on the 10-day injured list Wednesday.

Infielder Adrian Sanchez was recalled from Triple-A Fresno in a corresponding move, but Wilmer Difo is expected to serve as the Nationals' everyday shortstop while Turner is out indefinitely with a broken right index finger. A firm timeline for Turner's return may not be established until he's re-evaluated by doctors, but general manager Mike Rizzo noted Wednesday that the fact that Turner suffered a clean break of the finger could necessitate a longer recovery, per Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic. Rizzo suggested that Turner would likely need more time to heal than the three weeks teammate Matt Adams required after breaking a finger in 2018.

