Nationals' Trea Turner: Nabs another steal

Turner went 1-for-4 with a walk, a stolen base and a run Tuesday in the Nationals' 6-2 win over the Cardinals.

Turner has been caught stealing just twice in his last 18 attempts and ranks fifth in the majors with 33 stolen bases on the season, an impressive feat considering he missed six weeks with a broken right index finger. The speedy leadoff man has seen his bat cool off in September -- he's slashing a pedestrian .269/.319/.373 on the month -- but the solid production he offers in the steals and runs categories makes him an easy selection for fantasy lineups as the season winds down.