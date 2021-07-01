Turner (finger) isn't starting Thursday's game against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.
Turner hit for the cycle and scored four runs with two stolen bases in Wednesday's win over the Rays, but he jammed his left middle finger in the bottom of the seventh inning and was removed from the game as a result. The 28-year-old is considered day-to-day for now, but Starlin Castro will shift to shortstop while Alex Avila takes over at second base.
