Nationals' Trea Turner: Notches two hits in return

Turner went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Friday night against the Cubs.

Turner led off the game with a single up the middle, and he picked up another single in the sixth inning. He would then swipe second base before getting stranded on a double play to end the frame. Friday marked Turner's fifth game of the 2019 season, as he's finally returned to health following six weeks on the injured list due to a broken right index finger.

