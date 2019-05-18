Nationals' Trea Turner: Notches two hits in return
Turner went 2-for-5 with a stolen base Friday night against the Cubs.
Turner led off the game with a single up the middle, and he picked up another single in the sixth inning. He would then swipe second base before getting stranded on a double play to end the frame. Friday marked Turner's fifth game of the 2019 season, as he's finally returned to health following six weeks on the injured list due to a broken right index finger.
