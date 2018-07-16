Nationals' Trea Turner: Plates two runs
Turner went 1-for-5 with two RBI during Sunday's 6-1 victory over the Mets.
Turner extended the lead to five in the seventh inning after plating a pair on a single to left. The 25-year-old shortstop went 3-for-15 during Philadelphia's four-game series against the Mets, and he'll enter the All-Star break batting .267 with 11 home runs and 39 RBI over 96 games.
