Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops 11th homer

Turner went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Monday's win over the Reds.

His three-run homer in the fourth inning gave the Nats a four-run lead at the time, but it was Turner's seventh-inning RBI single that ended up providing the winning run. The shortstop is now slashing .290/.352/.482 on the year with 11 homers, 25 steals, 33 RBI and 57 runs in 79 games.