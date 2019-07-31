Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops ninth homer

Turner went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's loss to Atlanta.

The shortstop has hit safely in six straight games and eight of the last nine, slashing .333/.381/.590 over that stretch. On the season. Turner's now hitting .284 with nine homers, 28 RBI, 47 runs and 21 steals in 68 games.

