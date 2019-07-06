Nationals' Trea Turner: Pops seventh homer

Turner went 3-for-7 with a solo home run in Friday's extra-innings loss to the Royals.

He led off the bottom of the first inning with his seventh homer of the year, but Turner's efforts at the top of the order didn't generate any more offense the rest of the night. The shortstop is heating up heading into the All-Star break, slashing .306/.368/.452 with two home runs, five steals, six RBI and 11 runs over his last 14 games.

