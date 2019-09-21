Nationals' Trea Turner: Powers Nats to win

Turner went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in Friday's 6-4 win over the Marlins.

It was Turner's second multi-homer game of the year, with the other coming back in March. The shortstop is doing what he can to get the Nats to the postseason, slashing .289/.333/.474 with three homers, four steals, six RBI and 14 runs in 18 games this month.