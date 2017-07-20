Nationals' Trea Turner: Progressing from wrist injury
Turner (wrist) has begun rehabbing at the Nationals' spring training complex in West Palm Beach, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
The shortstop has yet to be cleared for baseball activities, but he's running and staying in shape while he waits for the go-ahead to start fielding and swinging a bat. The Nats have yet to release a timetable for Turner's return, although the team has indicated that he's on schedule.
More News
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Officially placed on DL•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Suffers broken wrist, no timetable for return•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Sent for X-rays•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Lifted in ninth inning•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Swipes four bags Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Trea Turner: Steals franchise-record four bags Sunday•
-
Waiver Wire: Alex Meyer making strides
The high points for Alex Meyer are beginning to outshine the low points, according to Scott...
-
Prospects: Are Devers, Rosario next?
With the approaching trade deadline, some of the big-name prospects we've waited all year to...
-
Buy low on Samardzija?
Is Jeff Samardzija someone worth buying low on? Chris Towers takes a look at the numbers, and...
-
How much FAAB on Moncada?
Todd Frazier is headed to New York and Yoan Moncada is headed to Chicago. Heath Cummings looks...
-
Frazier trade impacts Moncada, Robertson
No major Fantasy assets were moved in the Todd Frazier trade, but there are still major consequences...
-
J.D. Martinez's value improved by trade
Who gains value with the J.D. Martinez trade? Who loses it? Scott White breaks down the deal...