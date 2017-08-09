Nationals' Trea Turner: Progressing to field work
Turner (wrist) was able to take grounders and throw from second base prior to Washington's game against the Marlins on Wednesday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Turner has been easing his way back into the fold during his time on the disabled list, with Wednesday marking the first time that he's been able to field ground balls on the diamond. The 24-year-old will continue ramping up his efforts, as he's expected to begin hitting in the very near future. He still has a way to go before rejoining the club, but these activities provide a positive sign for Turner's progress.
