Nationals' Trea Turner: Reaches base four times

Turner went 2-for-3 with two walks, two runs scored and a stolen base Wednesday against the Marlins.

Turner didn't collect an extra-base hit but failed to reach base only once Wednesday. He also nabbed his 14th base of the season, tying him for 10th in the league despite missing a month and a half earlier in the campaign. With the strong performance, Turner brought his line up to .287/.350/.503 across 183 plate appearances for the season.