Turner went 3-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Phillies.

Turner drove a pitch deep off the wall that was misplayed by Andrew McCutchen, allowing him to race around the bases for an inside-the-park home run. He now has eight home runs on the season. Turner has hit well of late, recording three or more hits in four of his past seven starts. Overall, he's maintained a .366/.420/.634 line with 29 runs scored, 21 RBI and three stolen bases across 157 plate appearances.