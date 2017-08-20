Nationals' Trea Turner: Rehab assignment begins Monday
Turner (wrist) will begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Syracuse on Monday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
He has been out since June 29 with the wrist injury, and since he is on the 60-day DL, he cannot be activated prior to Aug. 29. Once activated, he should take over as the everyday shortstop in an effort to get locked in prior to the postseason. He was hitting .279 with seven home runs and 35 steals in 315 plate appearances before the injury.
