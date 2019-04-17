Nationals' Trea Turner: Remains without clear timetable

Turner has been doing whatever baseball activities he can without using his broken index finger, but he remains without a clear timetable, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Turner reportedly had a rough 4-to-6-week timetable after breaking his finger on a bunt attempt on April 2, but the Nationals have yet to confirm even a rough target return date. Wilmer Difo has started every game at shortstop in his absence.