Nationals' Trea Turner: Resting Friday
Turner is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Most of the team's regulars are resting; Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon are all on the bench as well. This figures to be Turner's final breather of the regular season. Turner hasn't really missed a beat since his return from a wrist injury last month, and perhaps most encouraging is the fact that he's slugging .553 in 22 games since his activation.
