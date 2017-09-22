Nationals' Trea Turner: Resting Friday

Turner is not in the lineup for Friday's game against the Mets, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Most of the team's regulars are resting; Daniel Murphy, Ryan Zimmerman and Anthony Rendon are all on the bench as well. This figures to be Turner's final breather of the regular season. Turner hasn't really missed a beat since his return from a wrist injury last month, and perhaps most encouraging is the fact that he's slugging .553 in 22 games since his activation.