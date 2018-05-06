Nationals' Trea Turner: Returns to shortstop Sunday
Turner is back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Phillies, batting second in the order and getting the nod at shortstop.
Turner received a rare day off Saturday, but was drew a walk during a pinch-hit appearance, proving his absence was nothing physical. He'll be right back in his regular role Sunday, however, hitting out of the two-spot for the fifth time in the last six games.
