Nationals' Trea Turner: Returns to shortstop Sunday

Turner is back in the starting lineup Sunday against the Phillies, batting second in the order and getting the nod at shortstop.

Turner received a rare day off Saturday, but was drew a walk during a pinch-hit appearance, proving his absence was nothing physical. He'll be right back in his regular role Sunday, however, hitting out of the two-spot for the fifth time in the last six games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories