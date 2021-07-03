Turner (finger) will take some pregame swings to determine if he can play Saturday against the Dodgers, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

There's been no further update on the condition of Turner's finger, which still had swelling Friday after he jammed it Wednesday afternoon. If Turner can't go, Humberto Arteaga may start at shortstop again. It's also possible that Alcides Escobar, whom the Nationals traded for Friday, could be called up to start.