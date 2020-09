Turner was scratched from the lineup for Wednesday's game against the Phillies for an undisclosed reason.

Initially listed in Washington's lineup as the starting shortstop and No. 2 hitter, Turner will instead sit for the first time all season. Expect manager Dave Martinez to provide an explanation for Turner's removal from the lineup later Wednesday. Luis Garcia will pick up a start at shortstop, while second baseman Josh Harrison fills Turner's spot in the two hole.