Nationals' Trea Turner: Serving as No. 2 hitter
Manager Dave Martinez said Saturday that Turner will primarily bat second for the Nationals this season, Brittany Ghiroli of The Athletic reports.
Turner started 141 games between the top-two spots in the lineup in 2018 and this season figures to be more of the same. Adam Eaton will serve as the leadoff hitter, assuming he is able to remain healthy. Turner figures to be a major threat on the bases once again -- he has 89 steals in 260 games over the last two years -- but those numbers could be muffled slightly if he remains in the two-hole all season.
