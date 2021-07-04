Manager Dave Martinez said he expects Turner (finger) to be in the lineup by "the beginning or middle of the week," Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

Turner hasn't seen the field since suffering the jammed finger on his left hand Wednesday, but the Nationals are confident a trip to the injured list isn't necessary. Alcides Escobar should continue to see time at shortstop until Turner is cleared to rejoin the lineup. The Nationals head to San Diego on Monday to begin a four-game series.