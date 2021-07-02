Turner (finger) is not in the lineup Friday versus the Dodgers, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
Manager Dave Martinez indicated Thursday that Turner continues to deal with swelling in his finger, so it's not a major surprise to see him on the bench for the second straight contest. Humberto Arteaga was promoted from Double-A Harrisburg and will start at shortstop Friday for the Nationals.
