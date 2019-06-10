Nationals' Trea Turner: Slugs fourth home run

Turner went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in a victory over San Diego on Sunday.

Turner's blast -- a 425-bomb to center field -- was the second of four consecutive home runs that put Washington in the history books in the eighth inning. He also scored Washington's first run after reaching base on an error in the first inning. Over his last 11 games, Turner has gone 15-for-47 (.319) with a pair of homers and nine runs scored. His season slash line is now up to .273/.316/.491.