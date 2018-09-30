Nationals' Trea Turner: Smacks 19th homer

Turner went 3-for-6 with a home run, three RBI and two runs scored Saturday against the Rockies.

Turner took Jon Gray deep in the second inning to record his 19th home run of the season. He's either homered or stolen a base in five of his last 10 games, ending the season on a strong note. Turner currently sits just one long ball shy of a 20/40 season, as he has 43 stolen bases in 2018.