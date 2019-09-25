Nationals' Trea Turner: Smacks grand slam

Turner went 2-for-4 with a double and grand slam Tuesday against the Phillies.

Turner terrorized the Phillies all day, collecting three hits in the team's first game of the doubleheader. However, he made a huge impact in game two, slugging a grand slam in the sixth inning to record his 18th home run of the season. Though likely aided by the current power environment around the league, Turner has nearly matched his career-best home run mark -- which he set in 2018 -- despite playing in 44 fewer games.

More News
Our Latest Stories