Nationals' Trea Turner: Smacks seventh homer

Turner went 1-for-4 with a two-run home run in Sunday's loss to the Braves.

Turner gave the Nationals a 2-1 lead in the third inning following a 2-run home run, but they'd ultimately lose 2-4. He's been consistent at the plate lately, recording a base knock in 14 of his last 15 games. Through 59 games, Turner has swiped 16 bags, and he's hitting .260 with seven home runs and 24 RBI.

