Turner went 2-for-3 with a solo home run in a 6-2 win over the Mets during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

The shortstop went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored during a 5-1 loss in the matinee, and Turner just kept right on rolling in the nightcap, taking Sean Reid-Foley deep in the third inning for his 11th homer of the year. He's batting .338 (25-for-74) through 18 games in June, but his long ball Saturday was his first since May 17.